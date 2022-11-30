First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 3,751.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. 123,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

