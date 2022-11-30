First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 80.0% in November

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 106,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

