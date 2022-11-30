FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of FirstService worth $111,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FirstService by 35.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 365.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 854,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,652,000 after acquiring an additional 670,727 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 88.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 31.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 425,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

FSV opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $125.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $199.09.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

