Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.110 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.55-$4.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,099. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $18,553,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

