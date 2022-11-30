Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.93-$3.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.37.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $160.86. 2,101,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,099. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 114.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,553,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

