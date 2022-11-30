Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.55-$4.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.37.

Five Below stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,099. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average of $134.54.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 114.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $18,553,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

