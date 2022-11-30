Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.50% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

