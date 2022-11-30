FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of SKOR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 96,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $53.43.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.