FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of SKOR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 96,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

