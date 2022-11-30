Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 121,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ FLXS traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 6,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.04. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

