Flow Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.60 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00006620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $32.60 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00510313 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.89 or 0.31039673 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

