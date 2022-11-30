Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 14,680 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 204.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,246 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSI opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $157.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

