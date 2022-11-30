Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 29,684 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 355.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.84% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,985,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 309,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11,319.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 231,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 135.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,347,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMUB opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

