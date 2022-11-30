Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 51,414 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 464,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $32.55.

