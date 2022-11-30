Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

IBHI opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

