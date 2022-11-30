Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.91% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Price Performance

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

