Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 286.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,528 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 682.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $32.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.