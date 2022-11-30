Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.38% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTIP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $58.88.

