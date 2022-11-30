Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

