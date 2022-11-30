Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of FLO opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 375,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

