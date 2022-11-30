Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Price Target Cut to CHF 1,270

Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 1,350 to CHF 1,270 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Forbo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Forbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBOHY remained flat at $38.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. Forbo has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Forbo Company Profile

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

