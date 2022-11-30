Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,419,029 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

