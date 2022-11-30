Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Declares $0.67 Semi-annual Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.671 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

FORTY stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $124.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

