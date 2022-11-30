Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of FOX worth $59,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 31,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

