Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Increased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,734 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 436,081 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 358,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 5,884,492 shares of company stock worth $41,852,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 41,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.45.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.