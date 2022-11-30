Fruits (FRTS) One Day Volume Hits $253,739.04

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Fruits has a market cap of $149.50 million and $253,739.04 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

