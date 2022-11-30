FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 36,568 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.