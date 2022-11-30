fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $7.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

FUBO opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $21.57.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

