Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of FUSN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 58,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,996. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Further Reading
