Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FUSN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 58,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,996. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

