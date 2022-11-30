FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in November

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FutureFuel Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $386.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FF. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 21,108.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 29.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 122.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

