FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in November

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of FF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $386.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FF. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
