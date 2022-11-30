FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

