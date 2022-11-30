FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unicycive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.23.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
