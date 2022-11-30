FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.97 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$16.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.51.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

