FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.97 million.
Ero Copper Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$16.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.51.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
See Also
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.