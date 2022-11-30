FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

