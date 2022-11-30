FY2024 Earnings Estimate for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for McKesson in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $26.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.61. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $24.76 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

NYSE:MCK opened at $381.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.09. McKesson has a twelve month low of $215.27 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $144,978,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $109,168,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

