FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.
Ardmore Shipping Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
