G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $10,532.43 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00076410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00060638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

