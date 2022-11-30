G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 1% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $11,527.57 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00076133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

