Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $13.49 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 12,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $399.55 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $771.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

