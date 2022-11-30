Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MA opened at $343.13 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $329.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.74.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
