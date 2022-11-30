Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $343.13 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $329.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.74.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

