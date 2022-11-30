Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $9.48 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $167.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -33.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

