Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $208.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

