Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

