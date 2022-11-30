Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.31% of Black Hills worth $14,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after buying an additional 174,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,425,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

