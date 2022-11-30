Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,000 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.55% of Tenneco worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,902,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,142,000 after acquiring an additional 563,622 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,084,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,515,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 273,754 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,286,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 46,577 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

