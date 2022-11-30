Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,990 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.18% of IAC worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 30.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after acquiring an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 21.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,539,000 after acquiring an additional 294,779 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

