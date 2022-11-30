Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.9 %

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

