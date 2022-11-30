Gas 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.83 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $22.62 million and $6.83 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00013269 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.24 or 0.06858700 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00505089 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.08 or 0.30722404 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.