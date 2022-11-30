Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.24 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Gas has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00013104 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $22.72 million and $5.77 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
