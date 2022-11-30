GateToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $395.82 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00021319 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,149.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005817 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00246027 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003643 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.61735553 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,122,064.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

