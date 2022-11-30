GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 570 at Barclays

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 570 ($6.82) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 515 ($6.16) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec lowered GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.

GB Group Price Performance

GBGPF traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,450. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

