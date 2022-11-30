GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Up 212.1% in November

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 212.1% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GB Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 156,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,466. GB Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.

